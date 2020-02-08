AMMC hosts coronavirus lecture

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center held a coronavirus 101 lecture Friday to educate the community.
There have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas but AMMC wants to educate the area on if the area ever has a confirmed case.
Director of Infection Prevention Krystle Patterson says it’s about thinking ahead.
“We at AMMC are preparing for if we possibly have one and what they need to do to protect themselves for any type of respiratory illness in the community," Patterson said.
Patterson says using preventative measures such as hand hygiene and cough etiquette is essential.
In addition, if you think you have the virus, call the hospital ahead of time to let them prepare for your arrival.
AMMC has a plan in place for if they ever have a coronavirus patient that’s re-evaluated daily.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.