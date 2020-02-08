Community gathers for annual “Night to Shine” prom night

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday, many packed the dance floor for a fun night honoring and celebrating people with special needs.
The annual “Night to Shine” is an unforgettable prom night experience for many in the community.
“It’s just good and fun. We get to do things,” third-year participant Glenda Smith said.
Guests were able to ride in limos that brought them to the red carpet, where they walked down in their best gowns and suits.
This is the 6th year for the nationwide event that’s sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Many churches host the prom in their own city, and this was the 3rd year for Fellowship Jonesboro, here in Region 8.
Coordinator Laura Weaver says it’s just a great night to show compassion.
“We get to show God’s love to people that don’t often get to treated special. They are often told no and it’s just a wonderful night to celebrate people and show them God’s love," Weaver said.
But, what’s a prom without a King and Queen. Well, at this prom, everyone was crowned King and Queen.
Guests were also able to eat a full course meal, take professional pictures and enjoy services like shoe-shining.
If you are interested in volunteering or attended next year, registration starts in November. Sign up here.
