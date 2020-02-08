Grant to help distribute produce in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A grant totaling $1,500 will help a local food bank to distribute fresh produce to people in Craighead County, officials said Friday.
According to a news release from the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, the Arkansas Community Foundation has provided the grant to the food bank.
The food bank provides fresh fruit and vegetables to people who are in need, officials said.
“The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has made a commitment to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to families in need. The awarded grant made possible through the Craighead County Community Foundation, an affiliate office of Arkansas Community Foundation, enables the Food Bank to distribute 10,000 pounds of fresh produce to struggling families in Craighead County,” officials said in the media release.
Christie Jordan, who is the CEO of the food bank, said the grant will help people in need.
“We are grateful for the support provided to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas by the Craighead County Community Foundation. This grant will help our organization provide additional fresh, nutritious food resources to our agency partners who serve needy families in Craighead County,” Jordan said.
