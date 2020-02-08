Jonesboro Pre-K students celebrate Black History Month by learning about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Jonesboro Pre-Kindergarten students spent Friday learning about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a march around campus. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 7, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 10:47 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of Jonesboro Pre-Kindergarten students had the opportunity Friday to learn how one person can make a difference in the world.

The students took part in a Black History Month event and learned about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In addition to learning about the slain Civil Rights leader, students made posters and marched through the school building.

The students will also participate in a balloon release Feb. 28 at the school.

