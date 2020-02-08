Missing Gideon man found dead in Stoddard Co., Mo.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A missing Gideon man has been found dead in Stoddard Co., Mo.
New Madrid County authorities report the body Gary Cagle Jr. was found off of a dirt road just inside Stoddard County.
Cagle Jr.'s car was found last week in a ditch off of Highway A in New Madrid County a couple miles east from where his body was found.
New Madrid County authorities, along with the help of area departments including, Sikeston DPS, Morehouse Fire Department, Jackson Fire and Rescue, and more, searched the Highway A area about 4 miles east of Charter Oak.
Family, friends and volunteers also helped conducted the search as well.
The group searched by foot, ATVs and drones Saturday morning.
The Stoddard County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Cagle Jr. on Monday in Farmington at 10 a.m.
