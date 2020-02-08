Serious crash sends Doniphan Mo. man to hospital

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - A serious crash sends a Doniphan Mo. man to the hospital.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, authorities were called to the crash on Feb. 7, around 9:55 a.m. on County Road JJ-2, 7 miles east of Doniphan.
The report said, that Dale Hackabee, 50, was driving westbound when his vehicle ran off the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned.
Huckabee was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital area hospital, where his condition is unknown.
