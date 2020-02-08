Two Paragould school employees on leave as district investigates misconduct

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Paragould school employees are on administrative leave after reports of employee misconduct happening in the classroom and the weight room.
According to a media release from school attorney Rebecca Worsham, the district received a report Feb. 6 about the misconduct.
“These are separate incidents and involve different employees. Two employees are currently on administrative leave while the district is conducting two investigations. Due to the employee protections afforded under Arkansas law, the school district and its superintendent can have no further comment at this time,” Worsham said in the statement to Region 8 News.
