Wet First Half of the Week

Clear skies will become cloudy by Sunday morning with a few isolated showers possible. Despite the clouds, strong southerly winds will help temperatures soar to near 60 degrees. Rain chances increase towards sunset, with the bulk of the rain coming overnight. Rain will linger for the first few hours after sunrise Monday morning before moving out and giving us a mostly dry rest of the day. It’ll be colder on Monday with highs in the 40s. Around an inch of rain is expected with the first round. Tuesday looks similar to Sunday where we stay cloudy but rain really doesn’t move in until later. Data disagrees with how much rain falls on Wednesday, but another 1-2″ of rain is certainly possible. Around 1-3 inches of rain is what we’ll most likely get through Thursday morning. South of Region 8, portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama could see 4-6″ inches of rain by the end of the week.