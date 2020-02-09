Arkansas men come up short in OT for second straight game

In overtime, Mizzou led by as many as seven twice, the last being 79-72 with 1:32 left. Arkansas got a quick layup from Harris and quickly forced a turnover. Desi Sills drained a 3-pointer to get the Hogs to within two, 79-77, with 34 seconds left. The teams traded baskets and the Tigers maintained a 2-point. Xavier Pinson was fouled with 16 seconds left and he sank both free throws to push the lead to four, 83-79. Arkansas could not convert, and the Tigers missed their final two free throws with five seconds left to provide the final score.