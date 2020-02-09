Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored a career-high 30 points and Luka Garza added 22 to help No. 17 Iowa bounce back from its worst loss of the season with a 96-72 win over Nebraska on Saturday. Garza and Wieskamp came into the game averaging a combined 38 points per game, the sixth-best scoring duo in NCAA Division I play. Wieskamp’s previous career high was 26 in the 67-49 win over Maryland on Jan. 10. Iowa (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) was coming off a 104-68 loss at Purdue on Wednesday, and guard CJ Fredrick said during Friday’s media availability that the Hawkeyes were “embarrassed” after that defeat. They took it out on the Huskers (7-16, 2-10).