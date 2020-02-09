Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

WICHITA-PLASTIC BAG BAN
Wichita considers banning or taxing plastic bags
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The city of Wichita is considering banning plastic bags or implementing a city-wide tax to curb their use. The Wichita Eagle reports that the City Council voted for a new task force to consider reducing or eliminating single-use plastic bags. Either option would make Wichita the first city in Kansas to pass a plastic bag ordinance. Other cities in the U.S. have banned plastic bags or imposed taxes on them. The task force is scheduled to meet this month to discuss what such a move could end up costing businesses and the city to implement.
OFFICER SPEEDING-CHARGE
Fired Wichita officer not guilty in high-speed crash
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a former Wichita police officer who was fired for crashing his vehicle into another while speeding at nearly 80 mph without lights or sirens. The Wichita Eagle reports that Samuel Dugo was found not guilty Friday of aggravated battery. Dugo had been charged with the felony after the March 2018 wreck critically injured a 71-year-old man. Dugo was later fired in August 2019. The Kansas Highway Patrol determined Dugo was driving 79 mph in a 30 mph zone before the collision, while responding to a burglary call. He was not using his emergency lights or sirens. Before the collision, Dugo was clocked at 100 mph.
KANSAS TURNPIKE FATALITY
Man killed in Kansas Turnpike crash in south-central Kansas
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Hutchinson man was killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says the crash happened Friday afternoon, when the southbound car 58-year-old Gilberto Benitez-Garcia was driving went of the road near Belle Plaine. Station KFDI reports that the crashed was reported around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators say Benitez-Garcia's car traveled 900 feet after leaving the turnpike and hit a tree. Benitez-Garcia, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
AP-US-XGR-ABORTION-KANSAS
Kansas anti-abortion measure fails; Medicaid plan targeted
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have failed to get a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the ballot. Abortion opponents responded Friday by moving aggressively to block a bipartisan Medicaid expansion plan backed by Democrats and GOP moderates. Neither side expected Friday's vote in the Kansas House to be the last word on whether the abortion measure ultimately is put to a vote in a statewide election. It would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights. The House vote was 80-43, but supporters were four votes short of the two-thirds majority they needed for passage.
WICHITA TECH-SPIRIT EMPLOYEES
WSU Tech offers free scholarships to laid-off Spirit workers
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WSU Tech in Wichita is offering free scholarships to laid-off Spirit AeroSystems employees. The college's president, Sheree Ustash, announced Friday the school and its partners will offer "Wichita Promise" scholarships with several options for tuition-free, short-term certification training in manufacturing and engineering. Spirit plans to lay off more than 2,800 workers after the Boeing 737 Max was grounded. The company makes more than 70 percent of the Max. Classes for the employees will start in March. They will be six-to-eight weeks long and offered on half-day schedules. WSU Tech plans to help people find federal grants and then cover the rest of the cost.
FALSE RAPE REPORTS
Douglas County making changes after false rape report cases
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Douglas County law enforcement officials are making changes after controversy over how it investigated and prosecuted sexual assault cases. District Attorney Charles Branson said this week all attorneys and victim/witness coordinators in his office have completed a five-hour training course on trauma-informed sexual assault investigations. Lawrence police detectives are also undergoing the training. The Lawrence Journal-World reports a consultant will visit in April to provide more training and help coordinate responses of area law enforcement and attorneys in sexual assault cases. Last year, Branson's office dropped three cases against women who were accused of making false sexual assault reports.
BURNING SUV-BODY
Body found in burned SUV in Wichita was 17-year-old girl
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a body found last month in a burned sport utility vehicle in Wichita was that of a 17-year-old girl. The Wichita Eagle reports that police identified the girl Thursday as Elisabeth Renteria, of Wichita. Her body was found after police responded to a shots fired call on Jan. 29 and found the SUV engulfed in flames. Officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release that investigators are working with the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center to determine the cause of death. Police previously arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of arson and criminal desecration of a body.
DEADLY CRASH SENTENCE
Man sentenced to jail, probation in deadly Kansas crash
OSKALOOSA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man has been sentenced to one year in jail for a fatal December 2017 crash. The Jefferson County Attorney's Office announced Thursday that Henry Clay Carey Jr. also will serve one year of probation after he is released from jail. Jurors found Carey guilty previously of vehicular homicide, driving while suspended and having no proof of insurance in the crash that killed Thomas Prescott, also of Topeka.