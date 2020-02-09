Lyon College baseball beats University of St. Francis 13-3 Sunday; improve to 6-0 in 2020

The Scots broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth as Ryan Clack reached on an error to start the rally. Troy Strack followed with a walk as the pair moved up an extra 90-feet with a stolen base each. West drove in the pair in the next at-bat with an infield single as USF tried to throw out Strack at the plate, but the throw sailed wide and allowed West to move into scoring position. Michener followed with an infield single to short to put two runners on before Weatherford delivered an RBI-double down the left-field line. Alvarez plated another run with an RBI-groundout before Chris Lara extended the Scots’ lead to 9-3 with an RBI-single to left.