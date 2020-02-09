Lyon College baseball picks up Saturday doubleheader sweep

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
BATESVILLE, Ark. – The 21st-ranked Lyon College baseball team took the first two games of a three-game series against the University of St. Francis (Ill.) on Saturday afternoon as the Scots won by scores of 2-1 and 4-1. Lyon College improved to 5-0 with the two wins, while USF fell to 0-2.
Prior to the start of Saturday’s doubleheader, former baseball coach and champion of Lyon College Athletics, Fred Wann, was honored as the baseball field was officially re-named Fred Wann Field.
Game One: No. 21 Lyon 2, USF 1
The Scots got all the offense they needed in the bottom of the first inning as Kylan Barnett got hit by a pitch with one out before Alan West blasted his first home run of the season over the wall in right field to give Lyon a 2-0 lead.
Marcelo Terrazas pitched a gem as he held USF to just one run on seven hits over 5.1 innings before Ethan Denney and Brock Beacham combined to throw 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. Terrazas improved to 1-0 on the year, while Beacham picked up his second save of the season.
Barnett and Chris Lara also recorded one hit each for the Scots in the win.
Game Two: No. 21 Lyon 4, USF 1
Pitching and defense was the name of the game in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader as both teams were held scoreless through the first three innings. USF finally scratched a run across against Ryan Porras in the top of the fourth inning on a solo home run.
The Scots responded back with four runs over the next three innings. Alan West singled home Barnett in the bottom of the fifth before West plated another run with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth. The Scots added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh as Lara plated Dalton Ernest with a sacrifice fly before Cameron Hockle drove in Cole McSwain with a pinch-hit, RBI-single.
After Porras tossed eight innings of one-run baseball, Beacham came on and closed the door in the ninth for his second save of the day and his third of the season. Porras improved to 2-0 as he allowed the lone run on five hits while striking out six.
Barnett led the way for the Scots offensively as he finished 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored.
The Scots and Fighting Saints will conclude their three-game series on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.
