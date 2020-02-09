NEA NAIA Roundup (02/08/2020)

Lyon College men & women split with William Woods, Williams Baptist men & women swept Hannibal-LaGrange, Crowley’s Ridge College women beat Ecclesia College. The Crowley’s Ridge College men fell to Central Baptist College
Lyon College 62 (women)- William Woods 56
FULTON, Mo. – The 11th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team came out strong in the third quarter and outscored (RV) William Woods, 21-8, in the period and earned a 62-56 American Midwest Conference road win on Saturday afternoon. The Scots improved to 21-2 (17-1 AMC), while WWU fell to 19-5 (13-5 AMC).
The Scots controlled much of the first quarter as a bucket by Jade Giron gave Lyon a 5-4 lead just over a minute into the period. From there, the Scots continued to build their lead and pulled ahead, 15-9, on a three-pointer by Giron. William Woods rallied back in the final three minutes of the quarter, however, as the Owls ended the period on a 7-0 run to take a 16-15 lead after the first period.
The two teams traded buckets to open up the second quarter before a layup by Kasey Hazell gave WWU a 21-20 lead with 7:15 left in the period. The Scots kept it a one-possession game until the Owls ended the period with three-straight scores to take a 31-24 lead at the half.
The third quarter proved to be the difference in the game and shifted all of the momentum in the Scots’ favor. Liz Henderson scored the first three points of a 9-0 run as Lyon overtook the lead, 33-31. WWU ended the run with a free throw by Caitlin Hicks, but the Scots continued to roll offensively as a three-pointer by Madison Riley gave Lyon a 45-39 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Katie Turner accounted for the first seven points for the Scots in the fourth quarter as Lyon extended its lead to 52-41 with 5:22 left to play. WWU cut the deficit to single digits on a bucket by Jazlyn Drake but another score by Turner pushed the lead back up to 11 with just under two minutes remaining. WWU attempted one final comeback as Kaycee Gerald knocked down back-to-back three-pointers, but a free throw by Riley sealed the six-point win for the Scots.
Henderson and Turner led the way for the Scots with 15 points each, while Riley finished with 14 points.
The Scots will return to action on Thursday night at Williams Baptist. Tip-off for Thursday’s game is set for 5:30 p.m.
William Woods 55- Lyon College (men) 50
FULTON, Mo. – The (RV) Lyon College men’s basketball team had its five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday afternoon as the Scots fell on the road at William Woods by a score of 55-50 in American Midwest Conference action. Cole Anderson led all scorers with a game-high 16 points in the loss.
WWU improved to 12-12 (8-9 AMC), while the Scots fell to 16-8 (11-5 AMC).
William Woods jumped out to an early 11-2 lead over Lyon in the first six minutes of the game before the momentum began to shift in the Scots’ favor. Hunter Daley and Anderson pulled the Scots back within three thanks to an 8-2 run over the next three minutes.
Following a bucket by Treshawn Gause, the Scots knotted the score at 15-15 after a three-pointer by Dominique Loyd and a jumper by Faris Verlasevic. Lyon began to pull away from WWU during the final minutes of the first half as another bucket by Verlasevic gave the Scots a 31-23 lead at the break.
The Scots extended their lead to 11, 37-26, on a bucket by Anderson three minutes into the second half, but the Owls began to chip away. WWU responded with a 16-5 run over the next six minutes to tie the game at 42-42 on a bucket by Codi Whitlock.
The two teams went on to exchange leads down the stretch until a three-pointer by Ian Hodges gave WWU a 52-50 advantage. WWU went on to make three of its final four free throws in the final minute of the game to hold off the Scots.
The Scots will return to action on Thursday night at Williams Baptist. Tip-off for Thursday’s game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Williams Baptist (women) 99- Hannibal-LaGrange 75
Date: February 8, 2020
Score: Williams Baptist University 99 vs. Hannibal-LaGrange University 75
Records: WBU (16-6, AMC 12-5) vs. HLGU (4-19, AMC 2-16)
Location: Hannibal, Mo.
Quick Recap:
The Williams Baptist University women’s basketball team improved to 16-6 overall and 12-5 in American Midwest Conference play with a 99-75 blowout victory on Saturday. The win came on the road at Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Mo.
Leading Scorers:
Italei Gray was handed her first start of the season and did not disappoint. The sophomore scored a career-high 17 points, making 6-of-9 shots from the floor, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.
Grace Wellman came off the bench to finish with her season-high of 16 points. She made 8-of-12 from the field.
Kate Junkersfeld and Taylor Freeman each chipped in with 14 points each. Junkersfeld now has 877 career points as she is closing in on the 1,000 career point milestone. Freeman leads the team with a 14.0 points per game average this season.
Katie Ferguson reached double-digits for the second consecutive game. The junior put up 13 points in 16 minutes of action.
The team shot 52 percent from the floor, including 41 percent from beyond-the-arc.
They forced 20 turnovers while turning them into 30 points. The WBU bench outscored the Lady Trojans 52-to-34 in the game.
AMC Outlook:
The win clinches an AMC playoff spot for the Lady Eagles. They are now in fifth place, a .5 game behind William Woods University, which is in fourth. The top four teams will host a playoff game on March 5.
Next up, Williams hosts 11th ranked Lyon College on Thursday, Feb. 13. The rivalry game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
Williams Baptist (men) 72- Hannibal-LaGrange 51
Date: February 8, 2020
Score: Williams Baptist University 72 vs. Hannibal-LaGrange University 51
Records: WBU (8-11, AMC 7-8) vs. HLGU (2-19, AMC 1-16)
Location: Hannibal, Mo.
Quick Recap:
A 72-51 victory for the Williams Baptist University men's basketball team over Hannibal-LaGrange University on Saturday gave Head Coach Josh Austin his 200th career win. The win came in an American Midwest Conference road game and improved the team to 8-11 overall and 7-8 in AMC play.
Coaches Quote:
"God has been so good to me. He has blessed my family and myself by giving us a lot of great players throughout my career," stated Austin.
Inside the Box:
Cortez King provided the points inside the paint. He finished 7-of-9 from the floor on his way to 19 points and eight rebounds.
Aaron King capped off a good week with another good performance. He finished 4-of-7 from the 3-point range on his way to 16 points. He averaged 16 points per game this week.
Meanwhile, Travon Cobb chipped in with 13 points. The Eagles' leading scorer now averages 13.5 points per contest.
AMC Outlook:
The team has now won four of its last six games and is in a tie for eighth place in the conference. They are tied with William Woods, which has played two more games and has a record of 8-9, as the Eagles are 7-8. The top eight teams in the AMC will make the conference playoffs.
Next up, Williams has a key matchup as Lyon College comes to town on Thursday, Feb. 13. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge College (women) 74- Ecclesia College 59
Central Baptist 108- Crowley’s Ridge College (men) 58
CONWAY, AR - A dismal shooting performance from the Crowley’s Ridge College Pioneers came at the wrong time Saturday as the Pioneers fell to #17 ranked Central Baptist 108-58.
CRC shot 6 for 33 in the first half for only 18.2% and trailed 45-20 at the break. The Pioneers finished the game at 21 of 74 for 28.4%, their season low.
The Mustangs shot 41 of 71 for the day at 57.7%, including 14 of 28 from three point land.
Bo Roberson led CRC with 16 points in the loss.
