NEA NAIA Roundup (02/08/2020)

Katie Turner accounted for the first seven points for the Scots in the fourth quarter as Lyon extended its lead to 52-41 with 5:22 left to play. WWU cut the deficit to single digits on a bucket by Jazlyn Drake but another score by Turner pushed the lead back up to 11 with just under two minutes remaining. WWU attempted one final comeback as Kaycee Gerald knocked down back-to-back three-pointers, but a free throw by Riley sealed the six-point win for the Scots.