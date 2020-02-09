Region 8 women gather for Gal Gala

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Galentine’s-themed event started a little early this year, but it was to benefit a great cause.
Relay for Life of Northeast Arkansas and the American Cancer Society hosted a Gal Gala, on Saturday evening.
Women in the area gathered at The Crossing in Paragould for music, food, and fun to raise money for free resources such as rides to chemo and the 24/7 helpline for patients and their families.
A volunteer said the event, which is the first time it has ever been held, hit close to home for her.
“With my mother-in-law being diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago, that was the first time I joined the committee," says event co-chair and volunteer Crystal Clark. “So, it’s really close to my heart. Then, my best friend was diagnosed with brain cancer. So we want to put as much effort into cancer research and raising money for that.”
