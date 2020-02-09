Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (2/3/2020 - 2/8/2020)

Week 5 of Fast Break Friday Night is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Westside (Riley Felkins drops 33 pts)
Our first nominee is Westside. Riley Felkins put on a show in a rivalry game. He dropped 33 points on Tuesday as the Warriors beat Brookland 52-35.
Marion (Detrick Reeves spin cycle for swish)
Nominee number 2 is Marion. Detrick Reeves goes spin cycle for the swish. He helped the Patriots beat West Memphis Friday in the Game of the Night. Marion handed their rival their first 5A East loss.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Nettleton (Elauna Eaton drops 39 pts)
Our first girls nominee is Nettleton. Elauna Eaton set a school record for the most points in a game in Lady Raider history. She dropped 39 on Friday in a 75-50 victory over GCT. Nettleton is 20-3 overall.
Hoxie (Jaedyn Brown offensive board and trey)
Our second girls nominee is Hoxie. Jaedyn Brown scoops the offensive rebound then spots up for 3. The Lady Mustangs beat Walnut Ridge on Saturday to win the 98th Lawrence County Tournament. Hoxie is on a 13 game winning streak.
VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
The poll opens Sunday at 4:00pm & closes Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday 10pm sportscast.
