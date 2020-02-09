Washington scores 20 as A-State women drop road contest to Georgia Southern

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
STATESBORO, Ga. (2/8/20) – A fourth quarter comeback came up short on Saturday at the Hanner Fieldhouse, as Arkansas State battled back from as much as a 26-point deficit to cut it to single digits, but dropped an 80-67 decision at Georgia Southern.
The Red Wolves (9-13, 6-5 SBC) outscored the Eagles (7-15, 4-7) 27-18 in the final stanza, with Jireh Washington scoring 11 of her team-leading 20 points in the quarter. Morgan Wallace also registered double-digit points, dropping 17 and nailing a pair of threes.
“It was unfortunate,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “We just didn’t give enough. We were in foul trouble early in the game and we have to fix that because it’s not going to get any easier from here. We put them on the free-throw line too much and they killed us on the offensive glass in the first half, and then we gave up too many threes. That was the difference in the ballgame.”
Peyton Martin was A-State’s leading rebounder (8), while Wallace grabbed five boards to go along with three steals. As a team, the Scarlet and Black shot 40.6 percent (26-of-64), including 55.6 percent in the fourth quarter (10-of-18). Defensively, the Red Wolves forced 22 turnovers on 13 steals while committing 14.
Georgia Southern was led by 25 points from Jaiden Hamilton, who hit seven three-pointers as part of her eight made field goals. Tatum Barber added 14 points while Alexis Brown hauled in a game-high 11 boards. The Eagles won the rebounding battle 55-27 and shot 44. Percent from the field (28-of-63), including 40.0 percent from beyond-the-arc (10-of-25).
Williams scored the game’s opening bucket on a corner three at the eight-minute mark, which sparked an A-State 7-3 run to open the contest. The Eagles then went on an 8-0 run highlighted by a four-point play by Barber to lead 11-7 with under five minutes left in the first.
A-State then reclaimed the lead at 12-11 when Kayla Williams, who scored eight points on the day, knocked down a pull-up jumper followed by a corner trey by Wallace. After Georgia Southern took a 15-12 lead, Williams knocked down her second three of the day to tie things up at 15. Leading 18-17 after a Washington layup, Nikki McDonald hit a shot off the glass with a second remaining to give the Eagles a 20-17 lead after the first.
A short jumper by Barber gave the Eagles a five-point lead to open the second, but the Red Wolves went on a 6-0 run to reclaim a 23-22 lead. Georgia Southern then scored five straight to lead 27-23 and force an Arkansas State timeout. The Eagles stretched that lead out to 30-23 before Madison Heckert drained a three with 4:32 to go to make it 30-26. Georgia Southern then closed on a 9-3 run to take a 39-29 halftime lead.
Georgia Southern came out in the second half on an 18-2 run that included 16 straight over nearly five minutes to stretch its lead out to 26. The Red Wolves managed to claw back with a 7-0 run that included a three by Wallace and a fastbreak layup by Payton Tennison to cut the deficit down to 19 at 59-40. The Eagles led 62-40 after three.
Jada Ford sparked a Red Wolves surge in the fourth quarter with a three to open and cut it to 19. A-State scored seven straight after a Hamilton free throw, including a three-point play by Washington that cut it to 13 with less than seven to go. Hamilton halted the run with a three at the 6:17 mark to make it 66-50 before the Red Wolves scored seven unanswered that included a Ford trey to pull the Scarlet and Black to within nine with less than five to go.
Another Washington three-point play with 2:14 left made it an eight-point contest before the Eagles closed the game on an 8-3 run.
Arkansas State returns home at 7 p.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 15, to take on UT Arlington at First National Bank Arena. The game will be aired live on ESPN+ while the broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network on 95.3 The Ticket, as well as 970 AM and 96.9 FM.
