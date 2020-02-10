Arkansas softball wins third straight with 15-4 victory over Nebraska

Freshman Jenna Bloom earned the start and threw 2.1 innings. She allowed four hits and three earned runs while striking out a career-best six. Mary Haff (1-1) was the pitcher of record out of the bullpen. She completed 1.2 frames, struck out two and allowed a single hit. Freshman Rylin Hedgecock made her collegiate pitching debut in the fifth and struck out the side. Lindsey Walljasper (1-2) took the loss for Nebraska and went 1.2 innings and allowed eight hits, 12 runs, nine earned, with one walk. Courtney Wallace surrendered 10 hits and allowed three runs over 3.1 innings.