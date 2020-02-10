Coronavirus fears driving down gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As fears over coronavirus continue to rise, the price for gasoline continues to fall.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Arkansas fell 3.1 cents in the past week to $2.14, according to GasBuddy.com.
That’s 13.9 cents a gallon lower than what motorists paid a month ago.
The national average fell 3.5 cents per gallon to an average of $2.42/g.
“The nation’s gas prices continue to fall to fresh lows as coronavirus fears continue to put a choke-hold on oil prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
He adds that the spread of the virus is contributing to worries of an economic slowdown.
“I don’t think the impact to oil is done yet,” DeHaan said. “For now, motorists are poised to see another week of falling gas prices.”
