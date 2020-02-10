Deputies investigating suspicious death

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Randolph County sheriff deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a Jonesboro man.
According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, on Feb. 4 at 1:20 a.m., deputies were called to Highway 115 near Maynard for an intoxicated person passed out in a vehicle.
Deputies say the person had been involved in some kind of physical altercation and later died at Five Rivers Medical Center.
Investigators say the man has been identified as Brandon Will, of Jonesboro, and his body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.
Bell said the death is suspicious, and cannot comment further since it’s an active investigation.
