Drugs found within 70 feet of elementary school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say they found over 130 grams of meth in a home less than 70 feet away from a local elementary school.
According to a Facebook post on JPD's page, 3rd shift officers found over 130 grams of meth during a parole search in the 1100 block of West Monroe. That's less than 70 feet from MicroSociety Elementary School.
During the search K-9 Cash alerted to drugs in the living room, where a small amount of meth was found.
K-9 Cash then alerted in the bedroom of the home, where officers found a larger stash of meth hidden in a slit cut into a mattress facing the wall.
The name of the suspect hasn’t been released, but police say they’ll seek charges of possession of meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution near certain facilities, parole violation, and possession of schedule IV or V with the purpose to deliver.
