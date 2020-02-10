Feb. 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, Feb. 10. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Rain will linger for the first few hours after sunrise Monday morning before moving out and giving us a mostly dry rest of the day.
A few more showers are possible Monday evening.
Around an inch of rain is expected with the first round.
Tuesday looks similar to Sunday where we stay cloudy, but rain really doesn’t move in until later.
News Headlines
Despite some funding adjustments, building on a new shooting sports complex remains on target.
This past weekend, bowlers from all across Region 8 gathered to help make a few wishes come true.
U.S. officials say an Afghan dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire late Saturday in eastern Afghanistan, killing American two soldiers.
