Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 14 points and six rebounds, DeJon Jarreau added 12 points and seven rebounds and No. 25 Houston beat Wichita State 76-43. Marcus Sasser and Caleb Mills each had 11 points, and Nate Hinton had 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston. The Cougars have won seven of eight and took over sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference. Dexter Dennis had 10 points and six rebounds, and Tyson Etienne and Jaime Echenique each scored seven points for Wichita State. The Shockers have lost three straight.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting, including making all five of her shots in a pivotal second quarter, and No. 20 Iowa pulled away from Purdue for an 83-71. Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle added 22 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten Conference), who set up a showdown at No. 13 Maryland on Thursday with the league lead on the line. Kayanna Traylor led the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-7) with a career-high 21 points, going 6 of 8 from the field and 7 of 9 from the foul line.
LINCOLN, Nebr. (AP) — Grace Berger turned a turnover into a layup with 30 seconds left and Jaelynn Penn turned another into a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to play and No. 18 Indiana held on to defeat Nebraska 57-53. Indiana, which missed its last four shots of the third quarter, missed its first 15 of the fourth quarter but went up 53-51 on a pair of Berger free throws with 2:50 to play. Nicea Eliely tied the game at 53 with 1:45 remaining. Penn led the Hoosiers with 14 points. Kate Cain scored 12 points for Nebraska.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Brice Calip scored 23 points and handed out eight assists and No. 24 Missouri State held off Drake 89-83. Calip sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer and made 8 of 10 free throws for the Lady Bears (20-3, 10-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who won their sixth straight game. Sara Rhine poured in a career-high 31 points for the Bulldogs (16-7, 8-3), who could have grabbed a share of first place in the conference standings with a victory but instead saw their three-game win streak end.