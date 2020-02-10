Ill. bill would require gas to be pumped by gas station attendant

In most areas, gas station attendants are a thing of the past.

The bill has been referred to the rules committee. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Jasmine Adams | February 10, 2020 at 8:25 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 9:22 AM

One lawmaker in Illinois has sponsored a bill that would bring them back to the state.

House Bill 4571 was read before the Illinois General Assembly on Feb. 5.

The bill’s synopsis says it “Creates the Gas Station Attendant Act. Provides that no gas may be pumped at a gas station in this State unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station. Effective January 1, 2021.”

It is sponsored by Ill. Representative Camille Y. Lilly.

The bill has been referred to the rules committee.

