Jonesboro Sports Shooting Complex to re-bid for next construction phase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The progress with the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex is coming along.
However, the project is taking a small step back for some funding adjustments.
The bidding for the next phase of construction is back on the table after the original bids were listed too high.
This is for the baffles at the pistols and rifle range, along with three trap fields.
The 2019 bid process work was completed last fall, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott. He says the site is taking shape of what is yet to come.
“The pro is we’re going to provide a nice safe place for anybody that’s involved in a shooting sport to come and have a good time and have a place to shoot," says Elliott. "The challenge is always financial. Coming up with funds to finish up the project.”
The expected completion date is set for this year.
