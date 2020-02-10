Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-LEGISLATURE-WAGLE SEAT
Democrats making play for Kansas Senate president's seat
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Democrats are making a push to flip the seat of Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle in the November general election. Former Sedgwick County District Attorney Nola Foulston has announced that she's running as a Democrat for the seat in the 30th Senate District in the Wichita area. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly was present for Foulston's kickoff. Wagle has held the seat since 2001 and has been Senate president since 2013. She is running for the Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. Wagle has endorsed GOP state Rep. Renee Erickson as her replacement. Foulston was district attorney from 1989 to 2013.
SEX TRAFFICKING CHARGE
Kansas woman charged with federal sex trafficking
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita woman has been charged with sex trafficking in federal court. Prosecutors say Kelly Lee Grounds posted dozens of ads online offering sex acts. The ads were for herself and other people offering to perform sex acts. Grounds was arrested in September and January on suspicion of similar charges. She was initially charged in state court last fall, but those charges were dropped after she was indicted in federal court in late January. Local prosecutors had said that Grounds posted ads on behalf of a 17-year-old who was offering to have sex in exchange for compensation.
OKLAHOMA COLD CASE ARREST
Hearing set for man charged in 1999 Oklahoma slayings
VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A preliminary hearing is set for a Kansas man charged in the 1999 deaths of an Oklahoma couple and the disappearance and presumed deaths of their teenage daughter and her friend. Court records show the hearing is scheduled for March 26th for 68-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick. Busick is charged with killing Danny Freeman and Kathy Freeman, 16-year-old Ashley Freeman and 16-year-old Lauria Bible. Busick was found competent for trial in December. He has denied any involvement or knowledge in the case. The bodies of Danny and Kathy Freeman were found in the burned rubble of their mobile home, the two girls have never been found.
WICHITA-PLASTIC BAG BAN
Wichita considers banning or taxing plastic bags
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The city of Wichita is considering banning plastic bags or implementing a city-wide tax to curb their use. The Wichita Eagle reports that the City Council voted for a new task force to consider reducing or eliminating single-use plastic bags. Either option would make Wichita the first city in Kansas to pass a plastic bag ordinance. Other cities in the U.S. have banned plastic bags or imposed taxes on them. The task force is scheduled to meet this month to discuss what such a move could end up costing businesses and the city to implement.
OFFICER SPEEDING-CHARGE
Fired Wichita officer not guilty in high-speed crash
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a former Wichita police officer who was fired for crashing his vehicle into another while speeding at nearly 80 mph without lights or sirens. The Wichita Eagle reports that Samuel Dugo was found not guilty Friday of aggravated battery. Dugo had been charged with the felony after the March 2018 wreck critically injured a 71-year-old man. Dugo was later fired in August 2019. The Kansas Highway Patrol determined Dugo was driving 79 mph in a 30 mph zone before the collision, while responding to a burglary call. He was not using his emergency lights or sirens. Before the collision, Dugo was clocked at 100 mph.
KANSAS TURNPIKE FATALITY
Man killed in Kansas Turnpike crash in south-central Kansas
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Hutchinson man was killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says the crash happened Friday afternoon, when the southbound car 58-year-old Gilberto Benitez-Garcia was driving went of the road near Belle Plaine. Station KFDI reports that the crashed was reported around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators say Benitez-Garcia's car traveled 900 feet after leaving the turnpike and hit a tree. Benitez-Garcia, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
AP-US-XGR-ABORTION-KANSAS
Kansas anti-abortion measure fails; Medicaid plan targeted
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have failed to get a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the ballot. Abortion opponents responded Friday by moving aggressively to block a bipartisan Medicaid expansion plan backed by Democrats and GOP moderates. Neither side expected Friday's vote in the Kansas House to be the last word on whether the abortion measure ultimately is put to a vote in a statewide election. It would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights. The House vote was 80-43, but supporters were four votes short of the two-thirds majority they needed for passage.
WICHITA TECH-SPIRIT EMPLOYEES
WSU Tech offers free scholarships to laid-off Spirit workers
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WSU Tech in Wichita is offering free scholarships to laid-off Spirit AeroSystems employees. The college's president, Sheree Ustash, announced Friday the school and its partners will offer "Wichita Promise" scholarships with several options for tuition-free, short-term certification training in manufacturing and engineering. Spirit plans to lay off more than 2,800 workers after the Boeing 737 Max was grounded. The company makes more than 70 percent of the Max. Classes for the employees will start in March. They will be six-to-eight weeks long and offered on half-day schedules. WSU Tech plans to help people find federal grants and then cover the rest of the cost.