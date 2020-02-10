Little Rock schools close for 2 days over teacher sick calls

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, teachers, parents and students picket outside Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. Little Rock's schools shut down for two days starting Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, after hundreds of staff members called in sick, though the local teachers' union hinted the absences are tied to ongoing complaints about the state's control of the district. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File) (Source: Andrew Demillo)