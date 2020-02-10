Police chief: Suspect in Arkansas Walmart shooting was known to officers

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Police have identified the suspect in a shooting Monday at Walmart in Forrest City.
Police Chief Deon Lee says 40-year-old Bobby Gibbs was known to officers before Monday’s shooting but didn’t give specific details.
Police responded to Walmart on Deaderick Road just before 10:30 a.m. after someone reported a man inside the store making threats.
Two of the first officers on scene -- Lt. Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington -- engaged Gibbs inside the store and were shot.
Varner went to the hospital in Forrest City where he was treated and released.
Lee says Watlington went to Regional One in Memphis where he underwent surgery. He is expected to recover.
Gibbs was shot and killed at the scene.
No civilians were injured.
Records show Gibbs had several traffic citations. He was also arrested in 2012 for disorderly conduct and weapons charges.
Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting. They are expected to release more information later Monday.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.