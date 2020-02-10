“Strike a Wish” for Make-A-Wish Mid-South

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -People across Northeast Arkansas gathered together to help kids make their wishes come true.
On Sunday, the Make-A-Wish Mid-South Foundation held its first “Strike for Wishes" fundraising event of the year at Hijinx to raise money for sick children, wanting to reach a goal on their wish list.
A volunteer expressed how important the foundation is to the children across Region 8.
“It is very important. It gets their mind off the illness they have and everything," says volunteer Phyllis Armstrong. "Just to go out and have fun, just to be a kid.”
