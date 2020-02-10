‘Suspicious note’ leads to school lockdown, early dismissal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould school officials dismissed classes early Monday after a “suspicious note” led to the lockdown of two schools.
The Paragould Junior and Senior High Schools were placed on lockdown around 11 a.m. after a note was discovered on campus, according to media release from the school district.
School officials did not disclose the note’s contents.
After placing the school on lockdown, administrators contacted the police department.
By noon, officers were conducting security sweeps while students remained safe in their classrooms.
Police asked parents to stage in the Paragould Plaza parking lot near the former Sears building as they began systematically releasing the students.
Captain Brad Snyder told Region 8 News that officers are continuing to investigate.
He stressed that the children were secure and would be dismissed.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.