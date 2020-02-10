Trump’s $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts

President Donald Trump arrives at the White House, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Washington, as he returns from a trip to Charlotte, N.C. (Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
February 10, 2020 at 6:02 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 6:17 AM

(AP) – President Donald Trump is offering a $4.8 trillion election-year budget plan that recycles previously rejected cuts to domestic programs to promise a balanced budget in 15 years.

That’s all while boosting the military and leaving Social Security and Medicare benefits untouched.

Trump’s fiscal 2021 plan, to be released midday Monday, promises the government’s deficit will crest above $1 trillion only for the current budget year before steadily decreasing to more manageable levels.

The plan has virtually no chance, even before Trump’s impeachment scorched Washington.

Its cuts to food stamps, farm subsidies, Medicaid and student loans couldn’t pass when Republicans controlled Congress, much less now with liberal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

