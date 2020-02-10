2 wanted for questioning in Poplar Bluff counterfeiting investigation

2 wanted for questioning in Poplar Bluff counterfeiting investigation
Poplar Bluff police are searching for two people in connection to a counterfeit investigation. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Jasmine Adams | February 10, 2020 at 4:48 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 6:45 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff police are searching for two people wanted for questioning.

Police said they are wanted in reference to several reports of counterfeiting.

Poplar Bluff police are searching for two people in connection to a counterfeit investigation. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
Poplar Bluff police are searching for two people in connection to a counterfeit investigation. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)

The incidents reportedly happened on Feb. 8 in Poplar Bluff and Butler County as well as the surrounding area.

Police said all information can remain anonymous and a reward is available for information leading to their whereabouts of the two people.

Please contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573 785-5776.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.