What is gray death? The lethal opioid combination reportedly found in Louisiana

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Members of the public are asked to familiarize themselves with the appearance of pieces of gray death, a drug combination consisting of heroin, fentanyl, and other deadly opioids. The drug takes the shape of small pieces of concrete and rocks.
Individually, the drugs combined to create gray death are linked to dozens of fatal overdoses around the country. When combined, the drugs can have a potency several times stronger than morphine, officials claimed.
Deputies in St. Mary Parish claim they’ve made arrests and confiscated the drug combination from suspects traveling across the parish from the Lake Charles area.
Reporting about the drug began at several media outlets around the country in 2017.
Anyone who encounters the drug is asked to contact law enforcement.
