Arkansas State women’s golf wins FAU Winter Warm-Up

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Shooting a school-record low round of 284 in the third round Tuesday, the Arkansas State women's golf team won the FAU Winter Warm-Up at Osprey Point Golf Club.
The Red Wolves earn their second tournament title of the season and have two tournament wins in a single-season for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign. A-State finished with a three-round total of 878, the second-lowest total of the season that gives this team the top three low three-round scores in program history. A-State was three strokes better than Seton Hall (881) while Yale (889), Dartmouth (895) and host FAU (897) rounded out the top five.
Four players finished inside the top-10 to lead the Red Wolves to their first team crown outside of its home tournament since the 2015-16 season at the Blue Raider Invitational. Grayson Gladden picked up her second top-five finish of the season as she placed fourth at +1 (217), one stroke shy of her best three round total. She totaled a final round -2 (70) tied for the lowest round of her A-State career.
Freshman Elise Schultz tied for fifth at +3 (219), a season-best low three-round total by nine strokes. Schultz finished the third round with an E (72). Sophomore Olivia Schmidt and junior Maria Jose Atristain Vega tied for eighth with a total of 221 (+5). The pair each shot 71 (-1) in the final round. Freshman Sydni Leung climbed six spots in the final standings with a final round 74 (+2) as she finished with a total of 232 (+16) to tie for 49th.
A-State returns to action February 21-23 at the Rio Verde Collegiate Invitational in Rio Verde, Ariz.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.