Arkansas State women’s golf wins FAU Winter Warm-Up

The Red Wolves earn their second tournament title of the season and have two tournament wins in a single-season for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign. A-State finished with a three-round total of 878, the second-lowest total of the season that gives this team the top three low three-round scores in program history. A-State was three strokes better than Seton Hall (881) while Yale (889), Dartmouth (895) and host FAU (897) rounded out the top five.