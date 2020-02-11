A Better Region 8: Making sure children have something to eat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Right here in the breadbasket of the world, one in four children does not have enough to eat.
If you put pen to paper, that's over 25,000 children right here in Region 8 that don't know whether they will have food to eat when they go home from school for the weekend.
It's hard enough to study as it is and even tougher on an empty stomach.
Again this year, we teamed up with our friends at Greenway Equipment and country music star Jason Aldean to feed those children in need.
Jason is raffling off his John Deere Gator ATV in hopes of helping area food banks fill backpacks and children's tummies.
For just $10 you can enter for a chance to win Jason's Gator.
You can enter as many times as you’d like with 100% of the proceeds going to the backpacks for the kids’ program in the northeast and central Arkansas, and southeast Missouri.
Go to gogreenway.com or kait8.com to enter.
The Gator will be given away the night Jason's concert here in Jonesboro.
Enter for a chance to win an amazing all-terrain vehicle and help our fellow neighbors in the process.
It'll make this a Better Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.