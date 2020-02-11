Black History Month honored with “For All the World to See” museum exhibit in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Black History Month is a time to honor those who fought for the rights of African-American’s, and a museum in Jonesboro is featuring an exhibit for all the world to see.
After five years of trying to get on the featured list for the month of February, the Arkansas State University Museum now has access to a special exhibit called “For All The World to See”.
It features the highlighted and unknown times during the Civil Rights Movement.
The exhibit was funded by the National Endowments of the Humanities, which is toured through the Mid-America Arts Alliance and viewed by thousands of people across the country at different museums.
A tour educator of the school’s museum says the exhibit really is for all of the world to see, showing people things that were not thought of.
“Don’t be afraid to bring your kids," says tour educator, Jill Kary. "I think that this is valuable for children to see what their grandmothers and grandfathers went through.”
The exhibit, on-campus located next to A-State’s library, is opened until March 16th. For more information and the museum’s business hours, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.