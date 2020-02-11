Feb. 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 11. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A couple of showers will be possible today before widespread rain moves in early Wednesday.
Wednesday looks to be a washout with many spots getting 1-3” of rainfall.
We close out the workweek with sunny, cold weather.
This weekend, a few showers are possible.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A day after a “suspicious note” locked down an area school, and canceled scheduled basketball tournaments, parents are demanding answers and assurances that their children will be safe.
While parents waited for their children to be safely released from a locked-down school, a local restaurant owner offered compassion and free tacos.
A man accused of killing a Jonesboro woman last December appeared Monday before a circuit court judge.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
