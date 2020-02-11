Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and No. 25-ranked Arkansas beat 15th-ranked Kentucky 103-85. It was the third time this season Arkansas reached the century mark. The Razorbacks are 1-3 this season against teams in the AP Top 25. Chelsea Dungee, who'd been averaging just a little more than 10 points a contest over her last six games, scored 24 on 8-of-12 shooting and made all four of her 3s. Taylah Thomas scored 13. Chasity Patterson led Kentucky with 32 points and Rhyne Howard 20.