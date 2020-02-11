JHS trio sign letters of intent

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The list of Region 8 student-athletes to move on to the next level grew by three more on Monday afternoon.
Jonesboro High School football teammates Jerrion Green, Jake Harrell, and Jordan Flanigan signed their letters of intent in front of family and friends at a ceremony at the JHS auditorium.
Green will be heading to Northeastern State, Harrell will be heading to Harding University and Flanigan will be playing baseball and football at Lane College.
