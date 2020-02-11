Jonesboro alum Zane Neves signs with Little Rock baseball for 2021 season

Press Release from Little Rock Athletics
Little Rock head baseball coach Chris Curry has announced eight early signees that will join the Trojan baseball program. The pitcher-heavy class includes five freshmen and three transfers and will bolster Little Rock's depth heading into the 2021 season.
"With just six seniors on this year's team and 23 new players on the current roster, our needs in the 2020 class were smaller in number than other years," Curry said. "We targeted pitching first and foremost along with needs at catcher and shortstop.
"Of the eight signees, three are in-state and five are from the high school ranks. This is a step we've wanted to take in our program to help the stability of our roster with players who can be in our organization for three to four years. Junior college players will always be vital to our success and we plan to add more JUCO players to our roster in the spring."
A signing class is the culmination of a lot of work from a number of members in the program, and Curry gave credit to the long hours put in by members of the Trojan coaching staff.
"This was yet another great job by recruiting coordinator Noah Sanders and pitching coach R.D. Spiehs, evaluating the players that best fit our program needs and developing the relationships to sign these players," Curry said. "Once again, I appreciate the unselfishness of their families supporting them while they're working hard to find these players."
Zane Neves
6-0 | 205 | Right Handed Pitcher
Jonesboro, Ark. (St. John’s River State College)
Prior to Little Rock: Currently attending St. John's River State College in Palatka, Florida ... Four year letterwinner at Jonesboro High School ... Three-time all-conference selection ... All-state and all-state tournament ... Helped lead the Hurricane to back-to-back state championship appearances ... Named school's Male Athlete of the Year ... Two-time Jonesboro Best Under the Sun selection and 2018 Player of the Year ... Played for Arkansas Sticks and East Coast Sox club teams ... Also lettered three years in football.
Sanders' Thoughts: "Zane is a right handed pitcher with a ton of upside. He has an electric arm that could allow him to pitch in either a starting or closing role. His fastball has been in the low 90s, and his wipeout slider has been into the low 80s. Zane is hard-nosed and has an incredible work ethic. We feel fortunate to get another in state product from perennial powerhouse Jonesboro High School."
Jacob Weatherley
5-11 | 160 | Right Handed Pitcher
Jonesboro, Ark. (Jonesboro H.S.)
Prior to Little Rock: Three year letterwinner at Jonesboro High School under coach Mark Dobson … Helped lead the Hurricane to three-straight state tournament appearances, advancing to the state championship in 2017 and the state semifinals in 2018 … Jonesboro's closer, compiling a 0.74 ERA with 21 saves and 58 strikeouts as a junior … Also batted .386 with 29 RBI and 21 stolen bases … All-state and all-conference selection … Member of Sticks Baseball Academy.
Sanders' Thoughts: "Jacob is another in-state product that comes in from Jonesboro High, where he plays for head coach Mark Dobson. We feel very fortunate to have him on board here in Little Rock. He is a tough, hard-nosed kid that pitches with no fear. He fills up the strike zone with his upper 80s fastball and his above average slider. We feel like he can produce tremendously out of our bullpen early in his career but also possesses the ability to be a starter on our pitching staff."
