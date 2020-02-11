Jonesboro alum Zane Neves signs with Little Rock baseball for 2021 season

Sanders' Thoughts: "Jacob is another in-state product that comes in from Jonesboro High, where he plays for head coach Mark Dobson. We feel very fortunate to have him on board here in Little Rock. He is a tough, hard-nosed kid that pitches with no fear. He fills up the strike zone with his upper 80s fastball and his above average slider. We feel like he can produce tremendously out of our bullpen early in his career but also possesses the ability to be a starter on our pitching staff."