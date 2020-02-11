Mississippi Co. bridge closed because of structural deficiencies

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A bridge over the Nix Creek near Etowah in Mississippi County has been closed because of structural deficiencies.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), during a routine bridge inspection, the Nix Creek Bridge on Highway 158 near Etowah was found to have structural deficiencies, resulting in the bridge closure.
The bridge is approximately ¼ mile east of State Highway 77 near the town of Etowah.
Motorists should use State Highway 140 as an alternate route.
The Nix Creek Bridge is part of a larger project that will replace several older bridges in Mississippi County in 2022. That project is funded in part by a federal grant.
ARDOT says it's considering all possible options to reopen the bridge in the meantime.
Sings, barrels, and barricades will mark the closure.
