Paragould business owner offers tacos during school crisis

Paragould, Ark. (KAIT) - Parents frantically waited for their children to be released from a locked-down school after a note was found and in the midst of chaos, the owner of Taco Rio, Brad Smith passed out free tacos to parents.
Taco Rio sits right across the street from school grounds and Smith says there were a lot of reasons as to why he made the gesture.
But, one thing for sure, it wasn’t a random act of kindness.
“Some people just need to know that people care and we care. We just care,” Smith said.
The parking lot of his restaurant was filled Monday afternoon, but not with patrons.
“They were hurting, they were scared, frightened. They were thinking about the what-ifs and I said let’s just add a bit of food,” Smith said.
He walked down lines of frantic parents, who waited on their children to be released.
Smith who also has kids said in moments like that, people just need kindness.
“I was in a situation the past two years and I just needed somebody to give me a little bit of comfort and a little bit of reassurance. It’s just tacos,” he said.
And although those hard-shelled, meat and cheese stuffed tacos didn’t solve the problem at hand.
Smith said he knows exactly what motivated him to offer comfort to those parents.
“I don’t believe in random acts of kindness. I believe God gives us kindness for a purpose. If it means just showing somebody that has an addiction, has an affliction, is just hurting and just needs somebody to reach out and touch them. We can offer that. God can offer that. I’m just blessed to be where I am at,” Smith said.
Region 8 News also got word that Smith wasn’t the only one to help. Other businesses in the area offered drinks and pizza.
Smith said he is just happy everyone is safe.
