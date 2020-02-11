School locked down over gun exchange, student in custody

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Harrisburg schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student reportedly tried to sell a gun to another student.
School administrators received a report that a student had tried to sell a gun on Snapchat, according to the district’s attorney, Rebecca Worsham.
When the SRO attempted to search the student who was alleged to have the gun, the suspect ran away.
Administrators placed all of the district’s campuses on lockdown as law enforcement officers searched for the suspect.
“The student ditched the weapon while he was being pursued by law enforcement,” Worsham told Region 8 News.
He is now in custody, according to Worsham.
Officers also located the gun, she said.
The school will remain on lockdown until law enforcement clears the area.
Parents are asked to not come to the school at this time. Students are safe.
Worsham stressed than no students or staff members were injured. A middle school student had an unrelated medical issue, she said, and paramedics were called.
