School: Student left AR-15 in car on school campus

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland student was escorted from campus Tuesday afternoon after leaving his AR-15 in his car.
The Brookland School attorney tells Region 8 News that at approximately 1:00 p.m., a teacher overheard a Brookland High School student telling another student that he had left an AR-15 gun in his vehicle on campus.
The teacher immediately reported this to the school administration who notified the police and confronted the student.
The student was escorted to his vehicle where he opened it and identified where the weapon was.
The student said he had been shooting over the weekend and left it in his vehicle.
The weapon never left the vehicle while it was on campus.
The school says they're continuing to cooperate with law enforcement and is completing its own investigation.
The student remains out of school.
No threats were made by the student against any student or staff member.
No students or staff were harmed in any manner.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.