Study: Arkansas city ranked one of the most unhealthy in the nation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a recent study, Fort Smith, Ark. ranked as one of the most unhealthy cities in the nation.
Wallethub compiled a list of 174 cities from across the United States, where it named San Francisco as the healthiest city in the country.
However, it gave Brownsville, Tex. the title as the most unhealthy city.
An Arkansas city wasn't far from Brownsville's rating.
Fort Smith came in 166 out of 174 and scoring 32% overall.
The city also ranked poorly in healthcare, food, fitness, and greenspace.
Wallethub's study also reported the Natural State performed poorly overall with every city tested scoring less than 50% with Little Rock scoring a 40%.
Here’s a list of the most unhealthy cities across the country:
- Brownsville, TX
- Laredo, TX
- Gulfport, MS
- Shreveport, LA
- Memphis, TN
- Montgomery, AL
- Huntington, WV
- Augusta, GA
- Fort Smith, AR
- Detroit, MI
