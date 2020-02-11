Suspect punches officer during arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer walked away from an arrest over the weekend with a swelled jaw after a suspect punched him in the face.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer was sitting at the intersection of Olive Street and Huntington Avenue on Saturday when he saw a red truck speeding toward the west.
The officer saw the truck pass a car, almost hitting it, then speed off again.
The officer stopped the driver, identified as Tyrone Pickett, but he got out of the truck and ran.
A chase ensued and the officer commanded Pickett to stop.
The officer caught Pickett but he was hit on the right side of his face when Pickett swung his fist.
“The punch to the officer’s face made his jaw area swell and caused pain to his joint and teeth,” the affidavit said.
Pickett ran from the officer again, but the officer was able to tase him.
Pickett still refused to place his hand behind his back. The officer then hit Pickett on the side of the head.
He then put both of his hands behind his back.
A judge found probable cause to charge Pickett with 2nd-degree battery, driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked, fleeing, reckless driving, and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $75,000.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.