Woman accused of choking, biting 12-year-old boy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman appeared in court Monday after officers arrested her for aggravated assault Sunday on the 900-block of Haltom Street.
A probable cause affidavit states the boy told officers Tiffany Nicole Payton, 30, threw him on the ground and choked him Sunday while he tried to grab his father's phone.
The boy accused Payton of biting him on the arm, which officers noted teeth marks were visible on his arms.
Payton denied choking the boy but did accuse him of assaulting her so she "put him on the ground" holding him there.
In Monday’s court appearance, a judge found probable cause to charge Payton with aggravated assault and set gave her a cash/surety bond of $2,000.
Payton is due back in court on March 27.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.