Woman threatens to cut woman’s throat over loud noises

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman is facing aggravated assault charges after police say she threatened to slash a woman's throat over loud noises.
According to the probable cause affidavidt, Jewel Droughn, 67, went to the woman’s door to complain about loud noises.
The victim told police that Droughn had a knife with her, and raised it to her neck and threatened to "cut her throat," when the victim asked what she intended to do with the knife.
During questioning, police say Droughn admitted everything.
Bond was set for Droughn at $1,000 and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
