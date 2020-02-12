Suspicious notes and threats lead to more school lockdowns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould and Jonesboro School Districts were targeted with a ‘suspicious note’ and a ‘threat,’ that led to the schools going on some kind of lockdown.
Paragould School District locked down another of its schools Wednesday after finding yet another “suspicious note.”
Around 11:15 a.m. employees at Oak Grove Middle School received word of a note described as “threatening in nature,” according to a news release from the Paragould Police Department.
Administrators notified the school resource officer, and students were moved from the classroom in question.
Investigators from the police department, as well as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, descended on the school.
The media release stated a “person of interest” has been identified, and the investigation continues.
Both police and school administrators stressed that neither students nor staff was ever in any danger.
On Monday, another suspicious note found on campus led to the lockdown of both the Paragould Junior and Senior High Schools. It also triggered the cancellation of a basketball tournament that had been scheduled that night.
Jonesboro School District posted on their Facebook page, that they had an ‘unsubstantiated threat’ at MacArthur Junior High Wednesday morning.
The school district says they performed a safety assessment and determined that there was no threat at the school, but MacArthur parents were notified.
The Harrisburg School District was placed on lockdown Tuesday after deputies say a 14-year-old brought a gun to school to exchange with someone through Snap Chat. The kid eventually ran from the SRO and was found along with the gun, about 20 minutes later.
The Brookland School District was also placed on locked Tuesday afternoon after a teacher overheard a student say he left his AR-15 in his car, parked on school grounds. The Brookland Security team walked to the student to his car, where they found the gun. No threats were made, the student said he forgot it from shooting over the weekend. The student has since been suspended.
Multiple other schools have been placed on lockdown as well but were not reported on since nothing was substantiated, no arrests made, and it did not affect classes, or dismissals.
