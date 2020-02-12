Arkansas State baseball moves up game time for Friday’s season opener

February 12, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 4:05 PM

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics

The Arkansas State baseball team has altered its season opener against Stephen F. Austin due to cold temperatures. The Red Wolves’ Friday season opener against SFA was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, but will now be played at 4 p.m.

Weather permitting, game times for Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.) will remain as scheduled. The game will be broadcast locally on 95.3 The Ticket and live stats can be viewed at www.astatestats.com

